How Tuggeranong won 'unwinnable' one-day final over Queanbeyan

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
March 22 2022 - 4:30am
Tuggeranong's Matthew Shean celebrates a wicket in the final. Picture: Keegan Carroll

After a season on near-misses, Tuggeranong skipper Craig Devoy and his team finally came out on top, winning "the unwinnable" in the Cricket ACT one-day first-grade comp against Queanbeyan.

