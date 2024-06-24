Queanbeyan mayor in hospital after post-Parkrun heart attack

Queanbeyan mayor Kenrick Winchester has been hospitalised in Canberra after he had a heart attack at the weekend.
Cr Winchester, in his 40s, has said he was feeling "very ordinary" after completing a local ParkRun on Saturday morning.
But he said he was grateful to his wife Kathy for calling the ambulance.
He added NSW Ambulance paramedics "swiftly" diagnosed the mayor was having a cardiac emergency and took him to the Canberra Hospital.
Cr Winchester said his heart attack was caused by a clogged artery and was fixed by inserting a stent. He told said he was in good hands at the hospital in Garran.
"I am hoping to be discharged tomorrow - and the care has been outstanding," he said.
Cr Winchester thanked the coronary care unit at the hospital and the intensive care unit at the National Capital Private Hospital.
"I am feeling much better and hope to be home soon," the mayor said adding he would be taking some time away from the job.
"I will be having some time off as I recuperate, and would like to thank everyone for their support and advice over the past few days ..."
Locals and fellow councillors, mayors from surrounding areas and politicians responded to Mr Winchester's social media update and wished him a speedy recovery.
Eden-Monaro MP Kirsty McBain reacted saying it was "always good to react to the signs".
"So lucky for you that Kathy was home! Take care and rest up," she said.
Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said: "Take care mate!"
