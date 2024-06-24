The Queanbeyan Age
The Queanbeyan Age's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Queanbeyan mayor in hospital after post-Parkrun heart attack

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
June 24 2024 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queanbeyan mayor Kenrick Winchester has been hospitalised in Canberra after he had a heart attack at the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a health and general reporter with an interest in transparency, crime and issues affecting Canberra's diverse communities. Contact me at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.