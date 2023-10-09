Website building 101: 7 essential steps

This is branded content.
In the digital age, having a website is as crucial as having a storefront for a brick-and-mortar business. It's your online presence, your virtual handshake, and often the first interaction potential customers have with your brand. But the process of building a website can seem daunting, especially if you're new to the digital world. Fear not, because this article will help demystify the process and guide you through the essential steps of website creation.
The following sections explore seven essential steps in building a website. From defining your site's purpose to launching, this article will walk you through each stage, providing practical advice and tips. And if you're looking for a professional touch, you can always get a custom website from Pursuit Digital and similar agencies for an indomitable online presence.
So, let's dive in and start building your digital presence, one step at a time.
A clear purpose and strategy serve as the backbone of your website. They guide your design choices, content creation and marketing efforts. Without them, you risk creating a website that's disjointed and ineffective.
Websites can serve a variety of purposes. Here are a few common types:
Of course, these are just a few of the many different types of websites. The type of website that you want to develop will depend on your specific needs and goals.
Developing a website strategy involves a few key steps:
Your website's purpose and strategy should align with your overall business goals. It's not just about creating a visually appealing site; it's about building a tool that supports your business and helps it grow.
Research helps you understand what works and what doesn't in your industry, giving you valuable insights that can shape your design and content. Without research, you're essentially navigating in the dark, which can lead to costly mistakes and missed opportunities.
Part of your research and planning is to conduct a competitive analysis. It involves examining other websites, particularly those in your industry, to glean insights and inspiration. Here's a simple way to do it:
Planning your website involves deciding the number of pages you'll have, what those pages will contain, and how they'll be organised.
Here are a few tips:
A well-planned website looks good and provides a smooth user experience, which can keep visitors coming back for more.
A domain name is your website's address on the internet. It's what people type into their browsers to find your site. But it's more than just a functional element - it's also a powerful branding tool. A well-chosen domain name can enhance your brand recognition and credibility.
Here are a few tips to help you choose:
After choosing your domain name, the next step is to register it. Here's how to do it:
Your domain name is a vital part of your online identity. Choose it wisely, and it can become a valuable asset for your brand.
After securing a domain name, the next step is to find a home for your website. This is where a web hosting provider comes in.
Web hosting is a service that stores your website and makes it accessible to the internet. A reliable web hosting provider ensures that your website is available to visitors around the clock and can handle the traffic you receive.
Just as there are different types of housing, there are different types of web hosting. Here are a few common ones:
Choosing a web hosting provider is a crucial decision. Here are some factors to consider:
Your web hosting provider plays a big role in your website's performance and reliability. Choose wisely and your website will have a solid foundation to grow on.
When designing your website, you have two main options: using a design template or creating a custom design.
Design templates are pre-made designs you can customise with your content and branding. They're like move-in-ready homes - everything is set up. You just need to add your personal touch. This is a great option if you're on a tight budget or timeline.
Custom designs, on the other hand, are created from scratch to fit your specific needs and vision. They're like building a custom home - you have complete control over every detail, but it requires more time and resources.
Designing a website involves more than just choosing pretty colours and fonts. Here are some key elements to consider:
Of course, all websites need content. And when it comes to websites, content is king. It's what informs, engages and persuades your visitors. Here are a few tips for creating compelling content:
Designing and building a website is a creative process. Don't be afraid to experiment and iterate until you find what works best for you.
Testing is a critical step that helps you catch and fix any issues before your website goes live. It's like a dress rehearsal before the big show, ensuring everything works when the curtain rises.
Testing a website involves checking various aspects, including:
There are many tools available to help you test your website, from automated testing tools to manual checklists. Some popular options include Google's Mobile-Friendly Test for checking responsiveness and PageSpeed Insights for testing load times.
With testing complete, it's finally time to publish your website. It involves making it accessible to the public on the internet. This typically involves clicking a 'Publish' or 'Go Live' button in your website builder or content management system. Once published, your website will be accessible at your chosen domain name.
Before you hit that publish button, here are a few things to consider:
Remember, publishing your website is just the beginning. It's an ongoing process that involves regular updates, promotion and maintenance.
We've journeyed through the essential steps of building a website, from defining its purpose and laying out a strategy to designing, testing and finally launching it. Each step is crucial, contributing to a well-built, effective website that can support your goals and serve your audience.
Now, it's your turn to embark on this exciting journey. Remember, building a website isn't a one-time task, but a continuous process that evolves with your business and audience's needs. So, don't be afraid to start small and improve over time. With patience, persistence and the right approach, you can create a website that truly stands out.