Website building 101: 7 essential steps

A well-planned website looks good and provides a smooth user experience across any device, and will keep visitors coming back for more. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



In the digital age, having a website is as crucial as having a storefront for a brick-and-mortar business. It's your online presence, your virtual handshake, and often the first interaction potential customers have with your brand. But the process of building a website can seem daunting, especially if you're new to the digital world. Fear not, because this article will help demystify the process and guide you through the essential steps of website creation.

The following sections explore seven essential steps in building a website. From defining your site's purpose to launching, this article will walk you through each stage, providing practical advice and tips. And if you're looking for a professional touch, you can always get a custom website from Pursuit Digital and similar agencies for an indomitable online presence.

So, let's dive in and start building your digital presence, one step at a time.



1 Defining your site's purpose and strategy

A clear purpose and strategy serve as the backbone of your website. They guide your design choices, content creation and marketing efforts. Without them, you risk creating a website that's disjointed and ineffective.

Websites can serve a variety of purposes. Here are a few common types:

E-commerce websites: These are online stores, like Amazon or Etsy, where transactions occur directly on the site.

Informational websites: These sites provide valuable information on a specific topic. For instance, Mayo Clinic's website offers health and medical information.

Entertainment websites: These sites provide amusement and leisure. YouTube, with its vast array of videos, is a prime example.

Of course, these are just a few of the many different types of websites. The type of website that you want to develop will depend on your specific needs and goals.

Developing a website strategy involves a few key steps:

Identify your target audience: Who are you trying to reach? Understanding your audience's needs and preferences can guide your design and content choices.

Set clear goals: What do you want to achieve with your website? Are you aiming to increase brand awareness or boost your conversion rates?

Plan your content: What information will you provide, and how will you present it? This could involve blog posts, product descriptions, videos and more.

Consider SEO: How will people find your website? Incorporating search engine optimisation (SEO) strategies can help your site rank higher in search engine results, making it easier for potential visitors to find you.

Your website's purpose and strategy should align with your overall business goals. It's not just about creating a visually appealing site; it's about building a tool that supports your business and helps it grow.

2 Researching and planning your website

Research helps you understand what works and what doesn't in your industry, giving you valuable insights that can shape your design and content. Without research, you're essentially navigating in the dark, which can lead to costly mistakes and missed opportunities.

Part of your research and planning is to conduct a competitive analysis. It involves examining other websites, particularly those in your industry, to glean insights and inspiration. Here's a simple way to do it:

Identify your competitors: Look for businesses offering similar products or services or targeting a similar audience.

Analyse their websites: Pay attention to their design, content, navigation and any unique features they have. What do you like? What could be improved?

Apply your findings: Use your analysis to inform your website design. Remember, the goal isn't to copy but to learn and adapt.

Planning your website involves deciding the number of pages you'll have, what those pages will contain, and how they'll be organised.

Here are a few tips:

Keep it simple: A complex website can confuse visitors. Aim for a clean, intuitive structure.

Prioritise important information: Make sure key information is easy to find. This could be your contact details, product information, or a 'Book Now' button.

Consider mobile users: More and more people are browsing the web on their phones. Ensure your website is mobile-friendly.

A well-planned website looks good and provides a smooth user experience, which can keep visitors coming back for more.

3 Choosing your domain name

A domain name is your website's address on the internet. It's what people type into their browsers to find your site. But it's more than just a functional element - it's also a powerful branding tool. A well-chosen domain name can enhance your brand recognition and credibility.

Here are a few tips to help you choose:

Keep it short and simple: A shorter domain name is easier to remember and less prone to typos.

Make it relevant: Your domain name should reflect your brand or your site's content. For instance, if you're selling handmade jewellery, you might choose a domain like 'handcraftedgems.com.'

Avoid numbers and hyphens: These can confuse people and make your domain name harder to remember.

Choose the right domain extension: '.com' is the most popular, but there are many other options like '.net,' '.org,' or even specific ones like '.photography' for a photography website.

After choosing your domain name, the next step is to register it. Here's how to do it:

Check availability: Use a domain name registrar to see if your desired domain name is available.

Choose a registrar: If your domain name is available, choose a registrar to purchase it from. This could be a dedicated domain registrar or a web hosting company that offers domain registration.

Purchase the domain: Follow the registrar's process to purchase your domain. You'll typically need to provide basic contact information and pay a yearly fee.

Your domain name is a vital part of your online identity. Choose it wisely, and it can become a valuable asset for your brand.

4 Selecting a web hosting provider

After securing a domain name, the next step is to find a home for your website. This is where a web hosting provider comes in.

Web hosting is a service that stores your website and makes it accessible to the internet. A reliable web hosting provider ensures that your website is available to visitors around the clock and can handle the traffic you receive.

Just as there are different types of housing, there are different types of web hosting. Here are a few common ones:

Shared hosting: This is like living in an apartment building. You share a server (and its resources) with other websites. It's the most cost-effective option, but it can be slower and less reliable if your neighbours use many resources.

Virtual private server (VPS) hosting: This is a step up from shared hosting. It's like living in a condo - you still share a building but have more space and fewer neighbours.

Dedicated hosting: This is like owning a house. You have a server all to yourself, which means more space and resources and a higher cost.

Cloud hosting: This is a newer This is a newer type of hosting where your website is hosted on a network of servers, allowing it to easily scale up if you get a lot of traffic.

Choosing a web hosting provider is a crucial decision. Here are some factors to consider:

Reliability: Look for a provider with a strong uptime record. The last thing you want is for your website to be down frequently.

Speed: The faster your website loads, the better the user experience. Check the provider's speed ratings.

Customer service: Choose a provider with solid customer support. You never know when you might need help.

Price: While staying within your budget is important, remember that with web hosting, you often get what you pay for.

Your web hosting provider plays a big role in your website's performance and reliability. Choose wisely and your website will have a solid foundation to grow on.

5 Designing and building your website

When designing your website, you have two main options: using a design template or creating a custom design.

Design templates are pre-made designs you can customise with your content and branding. They're like move-in-ready homes - everything is set up. You just need to add your personal touch. This is a great option if you're on a tight budget or timeline.

Custom designs, on the other hand, are created from scratch to fit your specific needs and vision. They're like building a custom home - you have complete control over every detail, but it requires more time and resources.

Designing a website involves more than just choosing pretty colours and fonts. Here are some key elements to consider:

Colour scheme: Your colour scheme should reflect your brand and create the right mood. For example, a children's clothing store might use bright, playful colours, while a law firm might opt for more subdued, professional tones.

Typography: The fonts you choose can impact your website's readability and overall aesthetic. Make sure they're easy to read and complement your design.

Imagery: Images can greatly enhance your website, whether product photos, team photos or decorative images. Make sure they're high-quality and relevant to your content.

Of course, all websites need content. And when it comes to websites, content is king. It's what informs, engages and persuades your visitors. Here are a few tips for creating compelling content:

Know your audience: Write content that speaks to your target audience's needs and interests.

Be clear and concise: Avoid jargon and fluff. Get straight to the point.

Use SEO best practices: Incorporate relevant keywords and meta tags to help search engines understand your content.

Designing and building a website is a creative process. Don't be afraid to experiment and iterate until you find what works best for you.

6 Testing your website

Testing is a critical step that helps you catch and fix any issues before your website goes live. It's like a dress rehearsal before the big show, ensuring everything works when the curtain rises.

Testing a website involves checking various aspects, including:

Functionality: Are all links and buttons working? Is the navigation intuitive?

Responsiveness: Does your website look good and work well on different devices and screen sizes?

Speed: How quickly do your pages load? Slow load times can frustrate visitors and hurt your search engine rankings.

Browser compatibility: Does your website work well on different browsers, like Chrome, Firefox and Safari?

There are many tools available to help you test your website, from automated testing tools to manual checklists. Some popular options include Google's Mobile-Friendly Test for checking responsiveness and PageSpeed Insights for testing load times.



7 Publishing your website

With testing complete, it's finally time to publish your website. It involves making it accessible to the public on the internet. This typically involves clicking a 'Publish' or 'Go Live' button in your website builder or content management system. Once published, your website will be accessible at your chosen domain name.

Before you hit that publish button, here are a few things to consider:

Double-check your content: Look for typos, broken links or missing images.

Check your SEO: Make sure you've included meta tags, alt text for images, and other SEO best practices.

Prepare for promotion: Have a plan in place for promoting your website once it's live.

Remember, publishing your website is just the beginning. It's an ongoing process that involves regular updates, promotion and maintenance.

Conclusion

We've journeyed through the essential steps of building a website, from defining its purpose and laying out a strategy to designing, testing and finally launching it. Each step is crucial, contributing to a well-built, effective website that can support your goals and serve your audience.