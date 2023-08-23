How to increase your earning potential as a young professional

Here we look at six key ways in which you can increase your earning potential. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

There's no doubt that pay is an important factor that people consider when thinking about a potential job. It's a big part of what attracts people to certain careers, positions and industries. But if you're already established within a particular profession, what can you do to increase your earning potential?

Well, there are several things you can do to make yourself more valuable in the job market. For example, you can upskill yourself with something like an MBA by SCU online or gain hands-on experience with a workplace placement. You could also look at different ways to manage your money in order to increase your take-home pay. In this article, we look at six key ways in which you can increase your earning potential.

1. Have a plan

Companies love staff with a career plan or a vision for their future. Take a bit of time to think about what you want out of your career, both now and in the future. Your plan should include goals, SMART goals to be specific, that allow you to focus your intent and your energy at work and channel that towards further developing your career and your earning potential.



This, combined with a good performance management process within your company, is a great way to make sure you are on the right track for opportunities that could move you up the earnings ladder.

2. Ask for a raise

This one sounds simple but also sounds pretty gutsy. You could just sit down with the boss and ask for more money, staking your claim as a highly-valuable member of the organisation. This would likely put an uphill battle ahead of you though.

The other, more corporate-friendly way would be to take the time to work with your manager on a performance management process. This process provides you with the chance to prove to management how much value you bring to the organisation and provides solid evidence, in a format that corporations love, that you are worthy of that pay rise you've been thinking about.

3. Upskill yourself

Taking the opportunity to upskill provides you with the chance to increase your earning potential within your industry. Completing further study such as a Master of Business Administration provides you with skills and knowledge that make you into a more valuable employee for an organisation.



Studying something like an online MBA provides you with flexible course options and a degree that is highly valued in many industries.

Further upskilling opportunities may be present within your organisation. The more you are willing to take part in in-house professional learning, the more you identify yourself as someone who is keen to move up the ladder within your chosen industry.

4. Volunteer for extra shifts or duties

In many professions, there is the opportunity to work extra hours or pick up extra shifts. These might be available to replace staff who are on leave or they may come up during busier times of year. Volunteering to take on these extra shifts not only earns you some extra money but also earns you some brownie points with the bosses.

Similarly, volunteering for available positions with higher duties within your current company provides you with the chance to step up and take on some higher-level work and the higher-level pay packet that often goes along with it. Many companies look to promote from within so don't be afraid to let your management team know that you are interested in stepping up within your organisation.

5. Find a mentor

Finding a mentor can be tough, finding one that suits you can be even tougher, but they have great value for those looking to increase their skill set, their knowledge and their career development.

Establishing a good relationship with someone with more experience, either in the same industry or outside of it, provides you with someone with which to discuss your career and your future. They can assist in setting goals, planning your career path and assessing opportunities for future growth.

6. Claim expenses on your tax

Tax deductions are a valuable opportunity to reclaim some of the income tax paid throughout the year. Keep track of any expenses that you occur as part of your work or your business as there may be the chance to claim these expenses at the end of the financial year.

What can and cannot be claimed is a fine line to walk so it is important to discuss this with your accountant in order to assess what can be deducted in order to increase your tax return each year.

So, what's step one?

If you're looking for the right way to increase your earning potential, take the time to work out the plan. You may use these tips or develop another strategy. You may look for opportunities within your organisation or may look for external study opportunities.

