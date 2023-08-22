What are the health benefits of drinking red wine?

By indulging in wine in moderation, you may be doing your health a big favour. Picture Shutterstock

It's hard to stop drinking wine once you've developed a taste for it. The more you learn about it, the more you're able to appreciate its complexity and elegance.



It's not an accident that so many people around the world are obsessed with wine and decide to spend what seems like inordinate amounts of money on it.

For them, wine is more than a beverage: it's a hobby and a lifestyle. A good bottle of wine is like a fine work of art.



For them, wine is more than a beverage: it's a hobby and a lifestyle. A good bottle of wine is like a fine work of art.

That said, you don't have to be a connoisseur to appreciate wine and derive pleasure from it. Most people have a glass of wine here and there because it tastes good and pairs well with food. Nothing wrong with that. Indeed, by indulging in wine in moderation, you may be doing your health a big favour.

By now you've probably heard or read something about the health benefits of wine, particularly red wine. But how, exactly, can drinking red wine benefit your health? That's what we're here to discuss. Keep reading to learn what red wine can do for your well-being.

Better heart health

When it comes to the potential health benefits of red wine, heart health is the one that is most frequently mentioned. Lots of research has been done on this question, and while the results don't always coincide, it's apparent that red wine can have a positive effect on heart health.

The exact reasons for this aren't entirely clear, but it has something to do with red wine's high levels of antioxidants, which come from a compound called resveratrol. Resveratrol is found in the skin of grapes and other fruits.

These antioxidants have the effect of lowering cholesterol levels, preventing blood clots, and protecting the walls of your blood vessels from damage. Some studies have also found that red wine may help lower blood pressure. All of which reduces your risk of developing heart disease and other cardiovascular issues.

Less inflammation

Too much inflammation in the body is associated with numerous health conditions including cancer, heart disease, vision loss, dementia, and autoimmune disorders like multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Studies have consistently shown that red wine has anti-inflammatory properties. Again, this is largely due to resveratrol, which helps to neutralise free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, thereby lowering the overall risk of disease.

Improved gut health

Gut health is often thrown out of whack thanks to an imbalance of bacteria. In case you weren't aware, there's good gut bacteria and bad gut bacteria; collectively they're known as microbiota. If you don't have enough beneficial bacteria in your gut, your digestive health suffers.

Various foods and drinks promote beneficial gut bacteria, and red wine appears to be among them. A recent study concluded that red wine promotes formation of these good bacteria which can "enhance human health benefits."

Blood sugar regulation

There are indications that red wine consumption can help regulate blood sugar levels, which is important for people with type 2 diabetes.

According to one study, alcohol in general lowers the risk of cardiovascular events associated with high blood sugar levels. As noted earlier, compounds specific to red wine have similar effects. That being said, research into red wine's effects on blood sugar and diabetes management is limited. More studies are needed.

Why is red better than white?

You may be wondering why we've focused exclusively on red wine. Doesn't white wine have benefits too? To understand the difference between red and white wine, we must consider the methods used to produce them.

You'll recall that many of the benefits of red wine come from resveratrol, which is contained in the skin of grapes. White wine contains little to no resveratrol, and therefore has less therapeutic potential than red wine.

The reason for this disparity is quite simple. Wine, as you may already know, is made from fermented grape juice. The fermentation process converts the natural sugars into alcohol. At some point, the grapes must be put through a press to separate the juice from the skins, stems, and seeds.

Herein lies the main difference between red and white wine. In the case of red, the grapes are fermented before they're run through a press; the plant matter is what lends red wine its rich colour, along with its high levels of antioxidants. With white wine, the steps are reversed, meaning the grapes are pressed prior to fermentation.

As a result, red wine has lots of resveratrol (remember, it's found in grape skins), while white wine does not.

Note that while resveratrol supplements can be bought online, they may not have the same benefits as a glass of red wine. That's because alcohol itself contributes to wine's beneficial properties.

How much wine is too much?

The answer to this question varies from person to person. But generally speaking, one or two glasses of wine with dinner is considered moderate and healthy. Official guidelines advise that women and men limit their alcohol intake to one glass per day and two glasses per day respectively.