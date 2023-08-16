A retelling of an Australian literary classic is at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on August 25 and 26, with the lead star a remarkable actor with cerebral palsy.
Ben Goss, 27, plays the production's namesake "Tim", an intellectually disabled gardener who forms a romantic relationship with his 50-year-old female boss.
It's a role once made famous by Mel Gibson in the 1979 film adaption of Colleen McCullough's work and is next week on the stage at The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre.
"It's been sensitively done," said Goss.
"Our writer, Tim McGarry, has really nailed that family dynamic ... in the show of a disabled sibling, a nondisabled sibling, and two ageing parents. I think [audiences are] really responding to the truth of that family dynamic."
The original story was written decades ago, but Goss said the adaption brings it up to speed with today's society, norms, and politics.
He was excited to see a slow rise in opportunities on stage and screen for actors of all abilities, as he felt there was a lot to learn from their perspectives.
"Disability is everyone's destiny, we're all ageing and eventually our bodies are going to imperfect or not work as we think they should," Goss said.
"I'm very hopeful that over the next five to 10 years, there's going to be a lot more stories on our stages and screens that include disability as a core theme or part of the story ... and there are some badass creatives who are making it happen."
Tim is at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26.
Tickets and more details from www.merrigong.com.au.
With Sally Foy
