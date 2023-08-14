Understanding farm insurance in Australia: A comprehensive guide

Your farm is your livelihood: wanting to protect it is only natural.

The farming industry faces many unique risks and challenges. Insurance providers have tailored options to your individual circumstances, whether you're an agricultural business or a hobby farmer.

Researching farm insurance products doesn't have to be overwhelming. Get to know the different policies available and ensure you're only paying for the cover that you need.

Here we go over some of the most popular types of farm insurance in Australia.

1. Business insurance

Your business is your sustenance and knowing you're financially protected will give you valuable peace of mind. Risks in the farming industry are constant and always changing, so it is important to have the right insurance policy for your unique circumstances. Business insurance can cover a broad range of items from stock and vehicle considerations to liability and employee matters.

You should consult with a reputable insurer with knowledge of the agricultural industry to determine which is the right policy for you.

2. Crop insurance

Weather is often unpredictable, and sudden changes can wreak havoc on your crops. Insurance policies will vary greatly depending on your individual circumstances and budget. Seeking out an agricultural insurer with expertise in the field is necessary to ensure you are covered for the events that you are likely to encounter. Policies may cover:

Fire and hail events

Chemical overspraying

Damage by livestock

Storage and transit cover for harvested seed

Weather insurance

Viticulture insurance

In some instances, it may be wise to get early cover for the following season's winter crops.

3. Livestock insurance

Your livestock may be the single most important component of your farm or business, so it is imperative to financially protect yourself from the many risks they encounter. Livestock insurance policies can vary greatly, and some insurers may offer specific equine or stud policies. If you're exporting, a specific livestock in transit policy may be the most applicable to you. Livestock insurance may cover:

Mortality: due to accident, illness or disease

Personal liability

Riding equipment

Horse float insurance

Personal accident

Veterinary fee cover

Individual policies will vary, so it is important to understand the circumstances in which you are covered.

4. Property insurance

Property insurance covers the scope of any buildings, sheds, barns, fences and home and contents insurance. Most likely your first stop when purchasing an insurance policy, however home and contents should be carefully considered to ensure you're covered appropriately.

Many insurers will offer property insurance packages that cover a list of items. Be sure to be exhaustive when submitting your list, whether you have a farming business or a hobby farm.

5. Motor vehicle insurance

Transportation is a critical consideration to anyone living in regional and rural areas. Insurers provide motor vehicle insurance policies that have you covered whether it's a privately used vehicle or one that is used only on your farm.

