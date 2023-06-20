The Spooky Men's Chorale are heading to Goulburn as part of their national tour.
As thunderous as a herd of wildebeest, as sly as a wagonload of Spike Milligans and as sonorous as a cloister of monks, the Spooky Men's Chorale are the gift that keeps on giving.
Their latest and greatest adventure is a nationwide tour visiting 11 cities across the country.
The group will be starting their trip in Hobart in June and will be wrapping up in Goulburn on Sunday, August 6.
In between, there is sure to be a whole lot of mischief.
The 'Spookies' emerged blithering from the Blue Mountains in 2001.
Armed with no more than their voices, a line in deadpan and an ill- matched set of hats, the group have been gleefully disturbing audiences everywhere since.
Formed by New Zealand born 'spookmeister' Stephen Taberner, the Spooky Men quickly attracted attention with a combination of Georgian table songs, pindrop ballads, highly inappropriate covers, as well as a swag of original songs which seek to both celebrate 'the boof' and mock it.
The Spooky Men's resume includes nine tours of the UK, six CDs, sell out shows at theatrical venues such as the Melbourne Recital Centre as well as numerous festival appearances.
When faced with a midlife crisis, they chose not to become a tribute band to themselves, but rather find increasingly fresher, deeper, more ludicrous perspectives, such as those found in their latest album 'Welcome to the Second Half.'
In 2022, the group responded to an ever changing world by adding a Ukrainian section to the set.
One song from the set has since gone viral within Ukraine and a stunning, rabble rousing rendition of Yothu Yindi's "Treaty".
Always renowned for a combination of visigothic bravado, absurdist humour and eye-moistening tenderness, the Spookies in middle age (and fortified with a new generation of wunderkids) are more masters of their territory than ever before.
They will delicately garnish their much loved black catalogue with new incursions into beauty and stupidity, somewhat like a chocolate muffin with bits of chocolate in it.
The 'Spookies' will be coming to Goulburn on Sunday, August 6 from 3pm at the Hume Conservatorium.
Tickets can be purchased through their website.
