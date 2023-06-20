Queanbeyan sporting clubs fear changes to the NSW government's Active Kids Voucher program could trigger a decline in junior participation.
NSW Premier Chris Minns announced a significant contraction to the scheme late last week in a bid to repair the state's budget.
The vouchers will be slashed from $100 to $50 and restricted to low-income families in a move that will make about 750,000 children ineligible.
The changes are a blow to Queanbeyan families currently struggling through a cost-of-living crisis.
Queanbeyan Tigers junior administrator Lynne McKenzie said her club was already doing everything it could to keep registration fees down. She feared numbers would decline once the changes came into effect.
"It will affect our families, especially those who have a number of children who play the sport," she said. "At the moment around 80 per cent of our families use it and we don't have high costs for registration as it is.
"The vouchers allow kids to do other activities and they don't have to choose one sport. Once the voucher disappears we'll go back to the difficulties where parents have to choose what activities their children are doing; hey may cut back to one activity.
"The changes are going to put back on to families the cost of sport again. It will affect our numbers and it will affect families."
The growing cost of participation isn't a challenge confined to NSW, recent data revealing the ACT is the most expensive state or territory to play sport for both adults and children.
The ACT is the only state or territory without a voucher program in some form, prompting calls from teams and organisations for the government to introduce one.
ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry has knocked back those requests, last month telling The Canberra Times the government had no intention of replicating the NSW program.
The comments appear to pre-empt an official response to a report handed down by a tripartisan committee investigating cost of living pressures in the ACT.
Greens member Johnathan Davis chaired the process, alongside Marisa Paterson and Nicole Lawder. The group made 52 recommendations including a commitment to evaluate voucher programs in other jurisdictions to inform a similar program.
The government has four months from the report's release in May to respond to the recommendations. Davis was disappointed to see Berry pour cold water on a kids voucher in the ACT.
"I'm very frustrated," Davis said. "I don't want to pre-empt the government's response to the committee report in the same way the minister appears to have pre-empted it.
"There are so many ways we could design and implement a voucher program in the ACT. [Look at the] success of the Future of Education Equity Fund, led by the same minister, that does provide a cash grant to families struggling financially with back-to-school costs. There may be scope to expand and reform that program.
"It may not be a solution but it's not as if the government doesn't already fund a program to help low income families to get kids into things that are important. They think getting back to school is important but haven't prioritised getting them to play community sport."
With government support either not forthcoming or being wound back, clubs have had to search for areas to reduce already tight budgets.
McKenzie said the Tigers will look to ramp up their fundraising efforts, while the Monaro Panthers will review registration fees for 2024.
"It will impact the lower-income families," Panthers president Geoff Young said.
"People are already complaining about the cost of registration for Miniroos and other programs. We only charge sufficient to cover costs, rather than try and make money.
"A reduction in vouchers would see us have to reduce our fees, which would hurt the club. If we kept our fees up and they didn't have the $100, it's going to be more daunting for families.
"Lots of young families have moved to the region; they're dealing with mortgages and additional costs. Taking $50 doesn't seem like much. It may not reduce numbers but we'll have to consider what we're doing."
