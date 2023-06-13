ACT Policing is asking the public for assistance in locating missing 50-year-old man Michael Guilfoyle.
Michael has not been seen or heard from since 1.30am on Thursday, June 8, and was last seen in Kambah, police said.
He is of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, with a slim build, light brown hair and blue eyes.
He was wearing black cargo pants, a black shirt and black shoes when he was last seen.
Anyone who has seen Michael, or may have information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. The reference number is 7455620.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
