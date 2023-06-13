The Queanbeyan Age
Cleanaway to face a breach of work health and safety laws after a Comcare investigation into an incident at the Hume recycling centre

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:34pm
The recycling centre at Hume, where the alleged 2021 safety breach occurred. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The recycling centre at Hume, where the alleged 2021 safety breach occurred. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Waste management company Cleanaway faces potential prosecution and a fine of up to $1.5 million over an incident at the recycling depot at Hume two years ago which caused multiple fractures and lacerations to a worker's fingers.

