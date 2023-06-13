Waste management company Cleanaway faces potential prosecution and a fine of up to $1.5 million over an incident at the recycling depot at Hume two years ago which caused multiple fractures and lacerations to a worker's fingers.
Comcare investigated the incident in which a worker's hand was allegedly caught in a machine that compresses cardboard and plastics into bales.
The man was performing routine maintenance on the machine when the alleged incident occurred.
Comcare investigators referred the matter to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions. The matter will be first heard in the ACT Magistrates Court on July 20.
The alleged incident happened on June 4, 2021, at the now-defunct waste and recycling depot in Hume.
The worker was treated in hospital but Comcare was unable to confirm whether or not he has returned to work.
Cleanaway will be charged with failing to install guarding to prevent access to the internal moving parts of the baling machine; and failing to provide workers with information and training to isolate power to the machine during maintenance.
The charge is a Category 2 criminal offence under the WHS Act, carrying a maximum penalty of $1.5 million.
The Hume facility is no longer processing recycled material after a massive Boxing Day fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries, triggering a thermal runaway.
