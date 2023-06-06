Grab your favourite puffer jacket because ice skating and snow play are heading to the heart of Canberra in winter.
And for the people of Goulburn and surrounds that is the promise of a great family trip and a day of fun about an hours drive up the road.
The ice rink - which attracted 20,000 people last year - returns to Civic Square this winter.
And this year there will also be real snow.
Winter in the City returns this month as the city centre is transformed into a winter wonderland.
The ice rink and will open at 9am daily from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 16 in Civic Square.
The snow play and toboggan rides will be over the same time, in Ainslie Place. Snowmakers will be in place to send read snow over the area.
Book tickets early at winter.inthecity.com.au as places are limited.
Local businesses are also being encouraged to participate in the Winter in the City campaign by getting involved with offers and promotions. Businesses can still sign up with offers to entice the Canberra community at winter.inthecity.com.au.
And there will be more winter entertainment in the Parliamentary Triangle.
The Xmas in July Festival is back again this year at the Parkes Place Lawns.
It includes the ever-popular raclette melted cheese igloo experience from Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, July 2.
There will also be a range of delicious food and beverages, live music and Christmas carols from Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2. Find out more at christmasinjuly.com.au.
Questacon will also once again host spectacular Mid-Winter Nights with illuminated igloos, roaming performances, mesmerising fire shows, family-friendly activities and science by night. Perfectly timed over the school holidays from Wednesday, July 5 to Saturday, July 8, there is fun to be had for everyone. For more information and tickets keep an eye on questacon.edu.au/whats-on.
And discover new, uncharted territories in innovation, art and science at Uncharted Territory. Over 10 days from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 16 in and around the Australian National University and City Centre, the festival will showcase some of Canberra's most formidable minds and talents through the unique lens of our city. Find out more at unchartedterritory.com.au.
