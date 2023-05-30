The Queanbeyan Age
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Fisher backs young props to step up as veteran duo return

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
May 30 2023 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa has an injured calf. Picture by Karleen Minney
Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa has an injured calf. Picture by Karleen Minney

ACT Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher has backed the team's young props to step up in the absence of skipper Allan Alaalatoa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.