Police hold serious concerns for the welfare of a 40-year-old who went missing from south NSW shortly after 5pm on Friday, May 26.
Cristy Holder was last spoken to at about 5pm on Friday. When she could not be contacted or located officers attached to Monaro Police District commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
READ MORE:
Ms Holder is described as being of caucasian appearance and about 165cm tall with a heavy build and blonde hair.
She is known to frequent Queanbeyan and is believed to have been in the vicinity of Fyskwick, ACT on Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.