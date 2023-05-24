Communities urged to butt out the boondah

The Butt Out Boondah program aimed at helping Indigenous people give up smoking is calling on First Nations communities in Goulburn, Yass, Queanbeyan and Cooma to take a stand against smoking and vaping.
The program is headed up by Grand Pacific Health's tackling Indigenous smoking team and they're sending out the message in the lead up to World No Tobacco Day on May 31.
Aboriginal health strategic coordinator at Butt Out Boondah Iona Marsh said World No Tobacco Day was an opportunity to emphasise the detrimental effects of smoking and vaping.
"The concerning reality is that Indigenous young people in regions like Cooma, Goulburn, Yass and Queanbeyan are often unaware of the hazardous substances they are inhaling, and it is our duty to equip them and their parents with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed decisions about their health," Ms Marsh said.
Butt Out Boondah's remit focuses on educating Indigenous communities in these regions about the dangers of tobacco smoking and e-cigarettes, as a way to address the health gap.
Vaping, commonly misperceived as a safer alternative to smoking, has now become a pressing concern for young people in Indigenous communities.
As part of their commitment to raising awareness, Butt Out Boondah actively engages with local primary and high schools to educate school-aged children about the dangers associated with cigarettes and e-cigarettes.
"The use of e-cigarettes can have detrimental effects on respiratory and cardiovascular health, mental well-being, and may serve as a gateway to nicotine addiction and subsequent smoking," Ms Marsh said.
"Studies have indicated that young people who vape are three times as likely to take up smoking compared to those who don't."
During Youth Week, students from Mulwaree High School, Goulburn High School, and Trinity Catholic College actively participated in informative service expos facilitated by Butt Out Boondah and other local agencies.
The team organized an impactful display showcasing the harmful chemicals found in e-cigarettes, resulting in over 120 students committing to a pledge against smoking or vaping.
Additionally, Butt Out Boondah conducted interactive education sessions at Bombala Public School and Cooma Public School, covering a range of important topics including the contents of e-cigarette and their health effects, nicotine addiction, big tobacco marketing tactics and mental health.
Bombala High School principal Jai Lester said he was grateful for the program.
"The greatest tool we have to help our young people tackle this challenge is education. Programs like Butt Out Boondah give young people the sheer facts, of which there are plenty, without judgement or threat," Mr Lester said.
"While these programs may not provide the ultimate solution, they are the greatest tool we have in combating a social trend which threatens the health of our future generations. They are vital."
Despite an overall decline in tobacco smoking in Australia, smoking rates among Indigenous communities remain disproportionately high.
Smoking is estimated to be responsible for 23 per cent of the health gap between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and other Australians.
Statistics show that 37 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 15 years and over currently smoke daily.
First Nations people interested in quitting smoking and vaping are encouraged to contact the Butt Out Boondah team via their website at www.buttoutboondah.org or call 6298 2900.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.