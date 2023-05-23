Some individual brilliance, a half chance taken and Caitlin Turnbull split the game wide open.
Six tries later and she'd helped steer the Gungahlin Bulls to an emphatic 42-6 victory over the Queanbeyan Blues at Gungahlin on Saturday.
Bulls coach David Small said it was a tight game early - until Turnbull kicked into gear.
Small was also full of praise for prop Gaelle Alakame Anzong, who repeatedly burst through the middle of the Queanbeyan defensive line in her first game back from injury.
She made three linebreaks and repeatedly laid the platform for the Bulls to build on.
Small also praised Blues fullback Gabrielle Knight, who put her body on the line to bring Alakame Anzong down every time.
"Caitlin Turnbull, I think she ended up scoring six tries. She had a day out," he said.
"It was just her speed. She's quick on her feet and she just saw half a chance and she took it. Then we were on our way."
In an ominous sign, the Bulls were down on troops - with seven players up at the women's national championships on the Gold Coast.
It's something Small was preparing for more of with three players off to the Oztag World Cup in Ireland in August.
But the Blues were also missing four - with three players currently overseas on a pre-arranged holiday.
It's why Blues coach Cameron Guihot wasn't too worried about the result, as they fielded a number of players who'd never played before.
"Gabe Knight, our fullback, she had a bit of work to do, coming her way, I thought she was really good," Guihot said.
"She didn't let one pass and the ones that got past were draw-and-pass.
"And then also our half [Briony Frater], had a bit of a tough job, but I thought she did well in the circumstances."
AT A GLANCE
Canberra Raiders Cup: Queanbeyan Kangaroos 46 bt Belconnen United Sharks 4; Tuggeranong Bushrangers 22 bt Yass Magpies 16; Gungahlin Bulls 46 bt Queanbeyan Blues 26.
Katrina Fanning Shield: Goulburn Bulldogs 56 bt UC Stars 4; Gungahlin Bulls 42 bt Queanbeyan Bulls 6;.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
