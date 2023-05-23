The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

'She had a day out': Caitlin Turnbull brilliance guides Gungahlin Bulls to victory over Queanbeyan Blues

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
May 23 2023 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blues fullback Gabrielle Knight was excellent defensively - despite copping heavy traffic. Picture by Gary Ramage
Blues fullback Gabrielle Knight was excellent defensively - despite copping heavy traffic. Picture by Gary Ramage

Some individual brilliance, a half chance taken and Caitlin Turnbull split the game wide open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.