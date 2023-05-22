The Queanbeyan Age
Club Sapphire's Fortune Fours won by composite side lead by Rob Craven

By Sam Armes
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:41am, first published 6:40am
2023 Club Sapphire Fortune Fours winners: third Chris Grebert, skipper Rob Craven, second Sean Robertson and lead Jamie O'Keefe. Picture by Sam Armes.
Queanbeyan's Rob Craven was right at home on the greens at Club Sapphire, successfully defending his 2022 title to once again take out The Fortune Fours bowls tournament.

