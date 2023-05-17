Snow Concert Hall, Canberra's stunning new $20 million venue for music, is officially opening its doors to Australians for the first time this weekend, hosting an incredible line-up of international classical music and jazz stars.
Artistic Director Ana de la Vega says the upcoming International Series will present a taste of what Snow Concert Hall hopes to offer the cultural and classical music scene in Canberra, Australia, and the world.
"We're excited to bring world-class artists to classical and jazz aficionados and lovers in the Canberra region with this stellar program of concerts," Ms de la Vega said.
"With Snow Concert Hall boasting acoustics that rival the best concert halls in the world, we now have the opportunity to attract the worlds' greatest artists to our doorstep."
Ms de la Vega is a world-renowned flautist and will kick off the schedule of the series, performing alongside the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra on May 20.
It will be her first Australian orchestral concert featuring the works of Mozart, Elgar, Vivaldi, Stamitz and more.
Snow Concert Hall continues the impressive line-up with legendary, UK-based pianist Piers Lane. Piers is a five times soloist at the BBC Proms, and has a worldwide reputation as an engaging, and highly versatile performer. Australia's own legendary piano Godfather plays the second concert on 29 June.
Dubbed a modern-day Louis Armstrong, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will take center stage. Wynton is an internationally acclaimed musician, composer and band leader, educator and advocate of American culture.
As a composer, his body of work includes over 600 original songs. Wynton and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra take up a six-day residency at Snow Concert Hall and will play two concerts on August 17-18 as the launchpad for their Australian tour through Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.
Rounding out the series will be a visit by German violin virtuoso and third generation of Europe's most distinguished violin dynasty Daniel Rhn.
He will amaze with 20s-era gems alongside celebrated Australian pianist Simon Tedeschi.
Canberra's aspiring musicians will have the opportunity to be mentored by each artist through a series of masterclasses as part of their visit to the ACT.
To find out more about Snow Concert Hall and all up-coming performances as well as purchase tickets visit - www.snowconcerthall.com.
