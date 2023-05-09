Riders from all across the state, including locals and a couple from the Southern Highlands, spent a weekend with their horses at the Goulburn Recreational Area on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7.
They were all taking part in the Australian Barrel Horse Association Divisional Barrel Races and some very quick times were set.
The event was hosted by the Tablelands Tin Spinners Barrel Racing Club and president Chloe Ryan said the riders were very competitive.
"It is competitive and you have to do five of these competitions to have a chance to qualify for the national finals in Tamworth in September," Ryan said.
Ryan said the club tried to run an event once a month, but not during winter due to the cold temperatures.
"We like to run monthly for the locals and other competitors so that they can get their horses out and about," she said.
On the Saturday, Ryley Menz and Roc n Bowie took out the Jennifer Daley Equine Sports Massage Futurity while Bec Nilan on Glenore Jet to the Moon won the Gladiator Horse Floats Maturity.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
