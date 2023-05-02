The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Police Academy hosts another attestation parade

By Nsw Police
May 2 2023 - 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Police Force welcomed 221 new probationary constables in the first class to attest in 2023 - Class 357 - at the Goulburn Police Academy on Friday, April 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.