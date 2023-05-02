The Queanbeyan Age
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Nate Carroll ices stirring Queanbeyan Whites victory in John I Dent Cup

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
May 2 2023 - 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queanbeyan winger Jacob Church scored a crucial try. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Queanbeyan winger Jacob Church scored a crucial try. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

All Nate Carroll had running through his mind when he lined up a match-winning penalty was the one he took to win a trial last year. You know, the one that faded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.