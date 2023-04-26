The National Australia Bank (NAB) Branch in Queanbeyan is slated to close in July.
The Finance Sector Union (FSU) is calling on the major banks to stop closing bank branches in metropolitan and regional areas while a Senate Inquiry into Regional Branch Closures is underway.
As more branches were identified for closure, FSU National Secretary Julia Angrisano said the National Australia Bank was refusing to pause regional branch closures.
"The NAB's behaviour is outrageous, completely out of step with community expectations and in breach of its social license," Ms Angrisano said.
NAB refuses to acknowledge community concerns and has announced branches at Jeparit and Inverloch in Victoria will close. Branches at Boonah, Qld and Queanbeyan, NSW will also be shut down. Each NAB branch will close in July.
In addition, the CBA has notified the FSU it will close branches at Bull Creek in WA and Aspley, Qld in June with the loss of 12 jobs.
ANZ has notified the FSU it will close Clarkson in WA, Patterson Lakes in Victoria and Lane Cove in NSW with the loss of 15 jobs in June.
Both the CBA and ANZ have committed to pausing regional closures while the Inquiry continues.
"The major banks are making massive profits and yet they continue to shut down branches and they don't care about customers and businesses who are impacted by these closures," Ms Angrisano said.
"The morale of bank workers is at rock bottom as they wait to hear if their branch and their job is on the hit list."
"The FSU believes the banks should be compelled to pause all closures, in metropolitan and regional areas, while the Senate Inquiry is underway."
"All Australians deserve to have access to the full range of financial services no matter where they live."
