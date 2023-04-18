A $57 million residential development with 138 apartments and townhouses has been proposed for the growing Googong township.
Canberra-based developer Voyager Projects has submitted an application with the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council for the proposal.
The family-owned construction and development company was founded in 2010 by Peter Naylor.
The application seeks approval for six, three-storey residential buildings on McFarlane Avenue in Googong.
Of the total 138 units, 89 would be two- and three-storey townhouses or "skyhouses", loft-style dwellings on the top level of the buildings.
The remaining 49 homes would be apartments, ranging in size from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units.
The six buildings would be connected by a lower basement level, which would include 233 resident car parks, 28 visitors parks and storage for each apartment.
A "central park" would act as communal area for residents.
"Each building has an open corridor facing the central open space offering cross ventilation and passive surveillance of the communal area," the development application stated.
The estimated cost of works and development is $57,257,200.
An energy assessment submitted with the application stated the proposed dwellings would have an average 7.1-star energy rating.
The 9950-square-metre block, owned by Googong developers Peet and Mirvac, is located among a number of development sites in the town centre.
In February, Peet and Mirvac listed a 1.2-hectare site for sale with $9 million price expectations.
The land has the potential for a petrol station, childcare centre, fast food outlets and specialised retail shops.
Meanwhile, plans are under way for a $25 million pub and event venue in the town centre.
The Googong Hotel is proposed to include seating for more than 700 patrons and an entertainment space for more than 400 people.
Once complete, the town centre is also expected to include two major supermarkets, a medical centre and a multi-purpose community centre.
The precinct will cater to Googong's growing population, which is expected to reach 18,000 residents.
In November, the subdivision for three new Googong neighbourhoods was approved by the NSW government's Southern Regional Planning Panel.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
