The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn artists feature in winning Southern Districts exhibit at Sydney Royal

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
April 11 2023 - 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Districts display designers Margie Fitzpatrick and daughter Emma Liscomb with wool growers Michael Lowe and Ken Hewitt. Mr Hewitt also managed the work which won the display and best wool categories at the Sydney Royal. Picture supplied.
Southern Districts display designers Margie Fitzpatrick and daughter Emma Liscomb with wool growers Michael Lowe and Ken Hewitt. Mr Hewitt also managed the work which won the display and best wool categories at the Sydney Royal. Picture supplied.

The Southern Districts exhibit team is celebrating a trifecta and a winning work at this year's Sydney Royal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.