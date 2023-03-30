Well known partner of local law firm Baker Deane and Nutt has retired after 50 years.
After completing his degree at ANU, Bill Baker joined local law firm Deane and Nutt in Queanbeyan in 1971. In 1974, Bill became a partner and in 1987 the firm became known as Baker, Deane and Nutt.
These days, the firm is better known as BDN.
BDN is one of the oldest continuing law firms in NSW, if not Australia, having been established in 1861.
Bill is well known and respected in the Canberra and Queanbeyan region for his sensible and pragmatic legal advice over decades and his enormous contribution to the community. Many of Bill's clients and their families have been with the firm for generations.
Bill has been an active and valued supporter of the ACT Law Society and the Southern Tablelands Solicitors' Association.
More recently Bill has been the President of Treehouse in Queanbeyan. Over his time in the region, he has made a huge contribution to Red Cross, Legacy, ACT Muscular Dystrophy Association, Triathlon Association (both locally and national), Lions and many sporting groups.
Bega MP Kristy McBain congratulated Bill on his retirement after more than 52 years in the industry. She said he had also provided years of community service through charitable and sporting groups.
BDN is well placed to carry on Bill's legacy, with experienced partners Lorraine White and Tanya Nadin in the firm's Queanbeyan office and Bill's son Richard Baker in the Canberra office.
"Bill leaves huge shoes to fill, but we have a great team of very talented solicitors and admin staff to carry on Bill's legacy," Lorraine said.
"Some of our staff have been with us for many years. We routinely appear in the ACT, NSW and Federal Courts - it is one of the great things about the firm- the ability to work across most areas of law and with the traditions and connections of a law firm that has been going for such a long time."
The staff of BDN will miss him for his generosity and hard work. A farewell for Bill, attended by many people including numerous former staff members was held at the Royal Hotel in Queanbeyan on Thursday night, March 30.
