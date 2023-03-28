The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

Paul Walshe flags a start soon to Queanbeyan's new respite care facility

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 29 2023 - 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gillian Southwell, Trish Rankin and chair of the charity committee, Paul Walshe, at the future site of the new respite care facility in Ross Road, Queanbeyan. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Gillian Southwell, Trish Rankin and chair of the charity committee, Paul Walshe, at the future site of the new respite care facility in Ross Road, Queanbeyan. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ground finally will be broken on Queanbeyan's first respite care facility in the next few months after more than five years of intense effort, negotiation, fund-raising and government lobbying.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.