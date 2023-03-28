The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre has exceeded all expectations in its first year of operation.
Patrons, special guests and staff reflected on a year of success at an anniversary function on Saturday night.
They were also treated to a 'sensual feast' as On by Circa performed a blend of contemporary circus and dance before a large crowd.
Earlier, Ms Savage, Mayor Peter Walker and a Lerida Winery representative spoke about GPAC's first year and its achievements before cutting a cake.
Manager Raina Savage said so much had happened since she took up the role in 2021.
She recalled that finishing touches were being put on the construction right up until one week before opening. Staff also had to be acquainted with unfamiliar equipment and adjust to the new environment.
"From day one we have offered a high-quality experience for guests and have had really positive feedback from the community. We've also engaged people who wouldn't normally attend theatre or performances," she said.
"I think we've broken new ground and changed the cultural landscape."
More than 24,000 people have passed through the doors, 107 shows have been performed, 140 events held and almost 50 people employed in various capacities.
Local business has also benefited. Ms Savage said patrons often went for dinner or drinks before shows and visitors stayed for the weekend and attended several performances.
"We have become a cultural destination which is really important. We're drawing in a lot of people from outside Goulburn...so the word is definitely out," Ms Savage said.
More than this, community groups have embraced the centre. Last year, the Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company staged The Wizard of Oz over one week. It is returning this year to perform The Addams Family over two weeks.
New local company, Bladwell Productions also staged a performance in 2022. Director Zac Bladwell is returning in 2023 with two more productions.
Schools are booked in to stage their end of year performances and 'capacity building' workshops for local groups to develop their ideas on productions and how to stage them, are ongoing.
"GPAC has really struck a chord with the community and we're increasing that engagement. It's been really gratifying," Ms Savage said.
It's also been a year of fine-tuning the physical build. Sewerage and air-conditioning problems have been ironed out and IT issues sorted to allow smooth operation of all equipment.
Ms Savage said there had been complaints about the stairs' steepness in the performance halls and accessibility. In response, hand rails will be installed.
"It wasn't a matter of having everything ready to go from day one. There has been a lot of fine-tuning throughout the year," Ms Savage said.
"It was a very complex build...But it is also very much future-proofed so we can install new equipment and do upgrades.
"...But overall we're really pleased with the first year and the fact it has exceeded all expectations on bookings."
The celebrations continued on Sunday with an open day at which visitors were treated to chees and wine tastings by Lerida Winery, tours and a piano performance by Konstantin Shamary.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
