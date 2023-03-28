The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn Performing Arts Centre marks one year with birthday bash

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
March 28 2023 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre has exceeded all expectations in its first year of operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.