The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

Overall makes final pitch for Monaro

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
March 21 2023 - 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nichole Overall at pre-polling in Jerrabomberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll

My husband of 26 years would probably suggest that one of the advantages of seeing a woman in this position is the ability to multitask.

- Nichole Overall

The Nationals candidate for Monaro is tough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.