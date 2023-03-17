Plans are under way to build a $25 million pub, entertainment and function venue in Googong town centre.
Local publicans Anthony and Sandy McDonald, owners of the Royal Hotel in Queanbeyan, are preparing to lodge a development application for the two-level Googong Hotel, to be located on Glenrock Drive.
The entire venue would seat more than 700 patrons, including indoor and outdoor dining spaces on the ground floor and a children's play area.
The upper level would feature an event space overlooking Bunyip Park and lake with capacity for up to 250 people for functions or for 400 when used an entertainment venue.
The McDonalds have 23 years of experience in the hotel industry and were behind the multi-million-dollar renovation of the Royal Hotel.
But this will be their first time starting from the ground up. Anthony McDonald said it was a rare opportunity.
"Very seldom are you afforded these opportunities and this is a fantastic one," he said.
The chance to build the town's first pub came about after the pair went to Googong project director Malcolm Leslie with the proposal.
"I think our timing was just perfect," he said.
"We got into discussion, that was probably over 12 months ago now, and slowly we've been able to demonstrate how serious we are about the opportunity and what an amazing job we can do."
The Googong Hotel will trade from morning until night, starting with a "very good breakfast offering".
"But then we've got your typical pub type of offerings so we'll have a very extensive bistro, we've got a good sports bar, we'll have a gaming room," Mr McDonald said.
It's also hoped the pub will attract major functions and events, including weddings.
May and Russell Architects are behind the pub's design, which includes lots of natural light and raked timber ceilings.
Mr McDonald said the famous beach boxes of Victoria's Mornington Peninsula were the inspiration for the building's angular shape.
Landscape architects TCL, who were behind the National Arboretum, have also been engaged on the project.
An internal, tree-lined 'street' will run through the hotel to give the feeling of being among the tree canopy on the top floor.
The McDonalds have purchased the site from Googong developers Peet and Mirvac for an undisclosed sum.
Googong project director Malcolm Leslie said the aim was to create a destination pub.
"We've been planning the town centre for a number of years now and the vision has always been that it doesn't become just another shopping centre, but rather to become the heart and the hub of the community," he said.
"And we see the pub as playing a pivotal role in that."
Subject to approvals, the Googong Hotel is expected to open to the public in 2025.
The town is currently home to about 7000 residents, with growth projections of more than 18,000 people once complete.
Planning for the town centre also includes the development of two major supermarkets, retail and dining venues, a community centre, library, medical centre and fire station.
A development site, earmarked for a petrol station, childcare centre and fast food outlets, was listed for sale last month.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
