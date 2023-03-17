The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

Googong Hotel to bring local pub, dining, entertainment venue to town centre

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated March 17 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the two-level pub and entertainment venue proposed for Googong. Picture supplied

Plans are under way to build a $25 million pub, entertainment and function venue in Googong town centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.