Grumpy Old Man: signs show the never ending restrictions

I was driving along the highway the other day when the 100km/h speed limit dropped to 80, and then 60, then 40.
Then ... nothing.
There were no roadworks as had been suggested by the speed limit reduction signs, no road workers, and no indication of when the reduced speed limit ended.
So there I was, dawdling along the road at something akin to a walking pace, being overtaken by every other motorist, cyclist, skateboarder and little old lady pushing a pram.
Okay, I might be exaggerating just a touch with who or what went past me as I was left wondering what speed limit actually applied to the stretch of open road.
But I'm sure I did attract more than a few puzzled looks from other road users wondering whether I had forgotten how to use an accelerator.
It was not the first time I've faced this problem, and each time it's left me feeling a bit apprehensive, knowing we can be booked for driving too fast, or driving too slowly.
In that situation at what stage is it okay to return to driving at a normal speed, and will police officers accept that answer if they pull you over for driving too far above or below the now unknowable and unseen speed limit?
Or is it all just a trap, aimed at raising revenue from unsuspecting motorists.
After all, there are all those Covid-support bills to pay and election promises to fund.
Either way, I suspect we're in for a hiding to nothing, given the way our society has become so eager to restrict, fine, penalise and even rip off.
It's an analogy for the way society has been heading, especially during the Covid lockdowns.
But there's more evidence all around us.
Take petrol prices for example - with fuel companies lifting their bowser prices the very second the international price of crude oil so much as looks like it might be going up.
But when the crude price falls- well, that's when all the excuses come out about the new prices only applying to stuff that is yet to be processed, how the petrol stations all have full tanks of fuel bought at the higher price, and how it will take time for the lower prices to flow to motorists, and yada yada yada.
You could be forgiven for thinking there are cartels at play, doing all they can to rip every last cent from the mugs who end up paying for everything.
And that's us.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
