Googong woman takes out Monaro Woman of the Year honour

Googong's Kristy Giteau is the Monaro Woman of the Year for 2023.
Presenting the award on March 7, Member for Monaro Nichole Overall said the award recognised Kristy's many achievements and her tireless and outstanding work behind the "Win the Day" Charity.
This chairty is dedicated to helping families with children suffering from cancer.
"Kristy is a role model who has excelled in her chosen fields from sport to teaching. In doing so, she affects lasting change and is an inspiration to others," Mrs Overall said.
"Kristy has also worked incredibly hard to help put other families in a better position than she experienced when going through a cancer journey with her daughter.
"Not only does she work full-time as an assistant principal at Queanbeyan South Public School, she is a mother to three young children and in addition to this, she dedicates most weekends to helping other oncology families receive assistance, including financial.
"I can't think of a more deserving person and I'm so proud to have been able to make this announcement and presentation."
At a Women's Week breakfast attended by NSW Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor, community members as well as family and friends of the Giteau family, Kristy said she was honoured to receive the award.
"It was something completely unexpected and so, so special for my whole family," Ms Giteau said.
"I am blessed to have the most amazing people working to expand our reach for the Win the Day Charity that are just as passionate as me in what we are trying to achieve.
"This award is just as much theirs as it is mine."
Kristy is the founder of not-for-profit charity Win the Day, which seeks to financially and emotionally support families with a member suffering from a rare childhood cancer.
She created the charity in the midst of her daughter, Ka'ili's cancer battle.
Ka'ili is now, thankfully, cancer free. Since 2020, Kristy has raised more than $500,000 for families in Monaro and surrounds.
"Not only do I congratulate Kristy on behalf of Monaro, I also thank her for everything she has done and continues to do in our community, and for her courage and selflessness as well as that of her family and all who support her in this journey," Mrs Overall said.
