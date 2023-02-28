The 'Tarago Tomato Tourney' attend with the usual events, such as the colouring-in competition, photographic competition, the tomato and SAO challenge. There will also be different sections such as most unusual or wonkie tomato, best heirloom tomato, largest tomato and the nicest tomato cluster. There will be a guess the weight competition too. Bunnings, Goulburn is sponsoring this event for 2023.