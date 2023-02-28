Medieval jousting, cow pat lotto and a distinctly sheepish themed bar are among a packed program of offerings at the upcoming Tarago Show.
The showground is looking a treat, trees are trimmed, carpark levelled and pavilion entries are rolling in for the Sunday, March 5 event.
Once again, Tarago's Medieval Knights will be jousting and doing skill at arms displays during the day. Liberty Deaman and husband, Rodney, introduced the demonstrations at the 2022 Tarago Show.
The pavilion categories include fruit, vegetable and farm produce, preserves and jams, traditional show cooking, cut flowers, potted plants, handicrafts, photography, floral arrangements, art, craft, collectors corner, Lego, wool and home brew. This year, a new section - literature, with open and junior categories, and a new class - soap making, under the craft section.
Organisers have also thrown out the challenge for the 'build a mailbox from recycled materials' competition. People can bring their entries for the open and junior sections to the Show on the Saturday and compete for a cash prize, sponsored by Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
The Braidwood Motor Club will have a large variety of vehicles on display between 9.30am and 2pm. Don't forget to vote for your favourite one.
The 'BaaBaa Bar' will be open at 11am, with the 'Baa Baa Q' sizzling earlier for hot meals. Next to them is 'The Tuckerbox,' a blue van, with the CWA selling yummy delights. Elvis Cafe will also be cooking up a storm and a coffee van will be onsite.
Tickets are available on the day for the cow pat lotto.
In addition, there will be a 'Hop on a Hobby Horse' event. If your child has a hobby horse bring it to the show for a parade and races.
Otherwise, 'bling your bike.' Bring your decorated bike to the show and go in the competition to win great prizes.
'Nail it Home' will be run again by the Tarago Area Women's Shed Inc (TAWS). The event, sponsored by Bunnings, challenges entrants to try their strength getting the nail into wood in the least amount of strikes.
The 'Tarago Tomato Tourney' attend with the usual events, such as the colouring-in competition, photographic competition, the tomato and SAO challenge. There will also be different sections such as most unusual or wonkie tomato, best heirloom tomato, largest tomato and the nicest tomato cluster. There will be a guess the weight competition too. Bunnings, Goulburn is sponsoring this event for 2023.
These are only a couple of the attractions at the Tarago Show, so come and visit us, and have a great day out.
