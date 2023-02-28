The federal government will double the tax rate paid by Australians with superannuation account balances worth more than $3 million, in a move the Treasurer says is about budget repair
After days of teasing out a debate on superannuation, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Labor will take to the next election a proposal to raise, from 2025-26, the concessional tax rate to 30 per cent on future earnings for super balances above $3 million.
"You will have noticed that's beyond this term. It's after the next election. It's also not retrospective. It applies to future earnings," he told reporters in Canberra.
Prior to the last election, Labor ruled out super changes if it won government, with then shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers telling the ABC in March that "Australians shouldn't expect major changes to superannuation if the government changes hands".
It comes as the Dr Chalmers released Treasury analysis showing that high-income earners are the biggest beneficiaries of tax breaks worth more than $100 billion a year.
"The purpose of raising this money from superannuation tax concessions is to improve the structural position of the budget," the Treasurer told reporters.
"We see this as an important investment in responsible economic management. This is a common sense change that will improve the budget over time."
The Labor government has been accused by the opposition of breaking a key election promise over superannuation, and the Coalition has already taken a position to fight changes to superannuation tax breaks "tooth and nail".
But there are rumblings from the opposition backbench, with Monash MP Russell Broadbent urging Coalition consideration.
Key crossbencher David Pocock tweeted that starting to wind back tax concessions for people with millions of dollars in superannuation will allow the budget to "work harder" for people most in need.
Mr Albanese said the changes would not "change the fundamentals" of Australia's superannuation system.
"Labor built the superannuation system and we have fought to keep it strong. But Australians who are having to make tough decisions around the kitchen table expect their government to be prepared to make tough decisions around the cabinet table," he said.
The change is expected to apply to around 80,000 people, which is 0.5 per cent of the Australian population.
"It will be irresponsible to not take any action whatsoever. That's why we've made this decision today," the Prime Minister said.
"This reform will strengthen the system by making it more sustainable. The savings that are made from the reduction in these tax breaks will contribute $900 million to the bottom line over the forward estimates. And some $2 billion when it is operating on a full-year period. This is an important reform."
The 15 per cent rate continues for balances under $3 million.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
