Kenan Dowden-Carlisle pleads guilty to murder over Civic stabbing death of Jordan 'Ducky' Powell

BF
By Blake Foden
February 28 2023 - 3:10pm
Police arrest Kenan Dowden-Carlisle after he murdered Jordan Powell, inset. Pictures supplied

A killer has admitted fatally stabbing a man in a Civic laneway in broad daylight, shocking passers-by who tried in vain to revive the victim.

