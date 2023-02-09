The Queanbeyan Age
Queanbeyan-Palerang council to raise rates by 18% per year

By Peter Brewer
February 9 2023 - 2:54pm
"If we did anything less, quite frankly, we would be put into administration," says councillor Bryce Wilson. Picture by Keegan Carroll

In "a very difficult decision for everyone", rate rises of 18 per cent per year for the next three years were signed off by the Queanbeyan-Palerang council on Wednesday night.

