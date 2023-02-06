The Queanbeyan Age
Magistrate unloads on 'little terrorists'

By Blake Foden
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:30am, first published 6:29am
Peter McMinn hides behind a hat outside court on Monday. Picture by Blake Foden

An unhappy magistrate has likened a group of kangaroo killers to "little terrorists" while also taking aim at a higher court, complaining that it has forced him to impose a "ridiculously lenient" sentence.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

