A NSW police operation in Queanbeyan this week resulted in 22 vehicles hit with major defect notices.
NSW Highway Patrol officers working in collaboration with Transport for NSW vehicle inspectors conducted the one-day blitz on Thursday on Morisset St near the bus interchange in Queanbeyan.
Various infringements were detected such as over-wide tyres, which under vehicle safety regulations must be fully covered by the guards and guard flares.
A significant safety defect such as a dangerous protrusion on a bullbar could cost a $352 fine and three demerits points.
A repair/rectification date is stipulated on the notice, and that repair signed off by an authorised inspector. A light vehicle driven in breach of a major defect attracts a fine of $469 and three demerit points.
Superintendent John Klepczarek, who heads up the Monaro command district, said that this would be the first of more and similar operations across the Queanbeyan area in the weeks ahead.
"This operation was conducted to look at the vehicles and owners not only in the Queanbeyan area, but people who live there and regularly cross the border into the ACT," he said.
In addition to the 22 major defects issued, two minor defects were issued from a total of 33 vehicles inspected.
There were 33 roadside drug tests conducted, with two positive driver samples returned.
