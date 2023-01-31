The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

The Goulburn Group call for stronger solar commitment ahead of state election

Updated January 31 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

The Goulburn Group (TGG) has called for strong commitments from candidates in the NSW election in March to achieve maximum benefits to the community from major proposed solar farms in the Goulburn electorate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.