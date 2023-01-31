The Queanbeyan Age
NSW Police operation ends with two deaths in the southern region

Updated January 31 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:03am
Two men have died in separate crashes in the southern region. File picture.

NSW Police's Australia Day operation has ended with two men being killed in separate crashes in the southern region of NSW.

