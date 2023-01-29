Appeal for information following armed robbery in Sutton

Police are appealing for public information following an armed robbery in the state's Southern Tablelands.
Just after 1am Monday January 30, 2023, police were told a group of unknown persons - armed with hammers and sledgehammers with their faces covered - entered a service station on the Federal Highway, Sutton, and threatened two employees.
The employees retreated to an office, where they called Triple Zero.
The group allegedly stole cigarettes and a quantity of cash before fleeing.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation.
The group of up to eight people have been described as being between 18 and 25 years old and Caucasian in appearance.
All were wearing black clothing, face coverings and gloves.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Queanbeyan Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
For Goulburn -
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.