The Geographical Names Board is seeking community feedback on a proposal by Queanbeyan-Palerang Council to amend the boundaries between Northangera and Braidwood.
Chair of the Geographical Names Board Narelle Underwood said feedback was being sought on the proposal to amend the suburb boundaries between Northangera and Braidwood.
Ms Underwood said the Board encouraged community comment before it considered the proposal.
"It is important suburb boundaries are easy to identify and make sense to the community," Ms Underwood said.
"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback on the proposed boundary amendment."
Queanbeyan-Palerang Council proposed the boundary amendment due to confusion with service delivery to the area.
Details of the proposal can be viewed and submissions lodged on the Geographical Names Board's website.
Alternatively, written submissions may be mailed to the Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Ave, Bathurst, NSW 2795.
The closing date for submissions is 17 February 2023.
