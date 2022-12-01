The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

Ricky Wilkinson, Joshua Sonee refused bail over alleged Queanbeyan drug offences

BF
PB
By Blake Foden, and Peter Brewer
December 2 2022 - 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrest one of the alleged offenders on Wednesday. Picture supplied

Two men, including an accused drug importer, are behind bars after they were arrested by tactical police as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged commercial supply of cocaine and methamphetamine in the Queanbeyan area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.