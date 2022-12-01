Two men, including an accused drug importer, are behind bars after they were arrested by tactical police as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged commercial supply of cocaine and methamphetamine in the Queanbeyan area.
Magistrate Roger Clisdell remanded Ricky Wilkinson, 39, and Joshua Viseth Sonee, 33, in custody when they faced Queanbeyan Local Court on Thursday.
The pair and a third man, aged 34, had been arrested across Queanbeyan and Jerrabomberra the previous afternoon, during a NSW Police operation involving multiple specialist units and the dog squad.
Wilkinson, who did not apply for bail, has been charged with 12 offences, which include importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug.
His other charges include seven counts of supplying a prohibited drug.
Sonee, meanwhile, faces 20 charges, 18 of which relate to alleged drug supply.
The 34-year-old man also arrested on Wednesday has been charged with one count of prohibited drug supply and issued a court attendance notice.
He is due to front Queanbeyan Local Court for the first time on January 23.
A fourth man, aged 33, attended Queanbeyan Police Station on Wednesday evening and was issued a notice to answer the same charge on January 16.
Strike Force Ginga, which was formed in June to investigate the alleged supply ring, is the second dedicated squad established to target drug crime in the Queanbeyan region in recent times.
It follows Strike Force Sulfur, which was established to investigate a network that was allegedly obtaining cocaine through Comanchero bikie connections.
Eight search warrants were executed across Queanbeyan, Jerrabomberra and the northern ACT suburb of Franklin as part of that operation in September.
Police seized steroids, testosterone, restricted prescribed substances, electronic devices, a .22 calibre firearm, a replica pistol, knuckle dusters and a flick knife, as well as bikie paraphernalia.
Raids conducted in September resulted in the arrests of Joshua Lachlan Cassie, 27, Andrew Hallam, 25 and Peter Robert Ellis, 33.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Court documents show Strike Force Sulfur detectives claim Cassie and Hallam were "principals" in a cocaine supply syndicate allegedly headed by Queensland man Matthew Lawrie, who subsequently surrendered to police.
The NSW Police operations manager for the state's southern region, Detective Superintendent Tim Beattie, said on Thursday there was a perception among some people in Queanbeyan that "if you're outside of Sydney, you can do as you please without the scrutiny of law enforcement".
"[Strike Force Ginga] has sent a firm message to those people who attempt to profit from the misery of others: we're watching you, and you'll be held accountable," he said.
Wilkinson and Sonee are due back in court on February 7, 2023.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
