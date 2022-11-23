NSW police have warned residents of a complex scam involving 'paper wallets' they say are planted in some of the state's streets and public parks.
By following the instructions, multiple community members have been scammed out of their own cryptocurrency stashes, police said.
The paper cryptocurrency wallets contain a QR code that, if scanned, lead the person to a fake crypto wallet link supposedly containing funds of up to $16,000.
Read more: NSW floods the costliest natural disaster
The person is then asked to pay a 'withdrawal fee' and provide their own crypto wallet credentials so they can transfer the balance, but once they provide the details, their cryptocurrency is stolen from their crypto wallets.
Police advised people who find crypto paper wallets to be aware that it may be a scam.
These crypto paper wallets are made to look like real Bitcoin paper wallets
If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of this scam, contact Wollongong police or report online via ReportCyber: https://www.cyber.gov.au/acsc/report
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.