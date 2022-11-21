Tick prevention should be mandatory for Queanbeyan pet owners who travel to the South Coast, Sydney and coastal areas north of Sydney.
That was according to Dr Amelia Perry-Powell at Casey's Beach Veterinary Clinic, who said a chronic shortage of tick anti-toxin serum has hit veterinarians on the South Coast, Southern Highlands and Southern Tablelands.
It follows unprecedented numbers of paralysis ticks caused by recent rains and warm weather, particularly on the South Coast.
Casey's Beach Veterinary Clinic has a limited supply of tick anti-serum available and Dr Amelia Perry-Powell said the situation was concerning.
"We're seeing absolutely unprecedented numbers of ticks across the country this year," she said.
"It's definitely a very concerning position to be in."
Tick toxin can remain in the blood stream of animals for up to three days after it is removed. However, tick anti-venom cuts that to between 12 and 24 hours.
According to Dr Perry-Powell Australia relies on one supplier for the tick-anti-serum used to treat paralysis ticks on animals.
"And they just haven't been able to keep up with the demand," Ms Perry-Powell said.
"They're trying to produce more but it's not available yet.
"I've been a vet for seven years and I don't know of a time in the past where it's been this big of a problem," she said.
Supply of tick anti-toxin is also low at veterinaries across the Southern Highlands and Southern Tablelands. However, ticks in these areas continue to be less common.
"We're sort of similar to the Highlands in that we don't generally get cases that originated from this area," Southern Tablelands Vet Hospital's Dr Madeleine Reichstein said.
"To my knowledge this clinic has never had a tick that's been confirmed to originate in Goulburn. We have pets that come back from the coastline, who come home to Goulburn [with a tick]. However, as far as I'm aware we've had very minimal cases."
Despite this, Dr Reichstein encouraged Braidwood pet owners to be proactive and take steps necessary for tick prevention.
"We're down to our last vial," Dr Reichstein said.
"The slightly tricky part with the anti-serum is there's no definitive idea of how much the patient needs. We would probably only get one or two patients out of a bottle that size."
Dr Reichstein said veterinarian peers working in emergency reported a 25 to 30 per cent increase in the number of tick cases compared with last year.
"The concurrent increase of tick paralysis is placing an additional demand on the tick serum," Dr Reichstein said.
"I think there's also a little bit of complacency by owners with tick prevention. That paired with the unusual weather has unfortunately left a lot of animals unprotected and we're seeing more cases than we usually would."
Both Dr Reichstein and Dr Perry-Powell said animals that spend time on the South Coast required reliable tick preventions.
"If you live in Goulburn it's not as much of a concern but if they're going anywhere near the South Coast, or any further north, we recommend that they give it prior to leaving and keep it up to date while they're out of the area," Dr Reichstein said.
"The most important thing people can do is have their dogs and cats on a reliable tick product."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
