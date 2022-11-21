Three members of Veolia's community liaison committee have resigned in protest over the company's proposed 'incinerator.'
The trio is also angry that Veolia did not "at any point" inform it of its licence breach, notified to the EPA on September 27.
Former member, Adrian Ellson, said the Community Liaison Committee (CLC) met on September 29, two days after Veolia advised the EPA that a small section of liner on a dam designed to hold leachate had pulled away.
The dam had been installed as an additional measure after two evaporation dams holding the leachate leaked polluted material into groundwater in 2017.
When the company recently discovered the compromised liner, it pumped leachate from this dam into the outer evaporation dam to regain capacity, the EPA's prevention notice stated.
However the Authority said the licence did not allow discharge of any pollutants and this action could have polluted groundwater.
"The EPA considers that there are reasonable and feasible measures that Veolia could have taken to prevent the pollution of waters," the notice stated.
The company was ordered to take preventive measures and to begin monthly monitoring of groundwater bores.
Veolia's written report, including investigations of the loose liner, was provided to the EPA on October 5, after the CLC meeting. The meetings are held quarterly.
A Veolia spokesperson was quick to point out that the prevention notice did not state that waterways had been polluted.
"There has been no spill into waterways," they said.
"For almost two decades Veolia has been remediating a polluted mine site into a highly sustainable eco- precinct. We actively protect the local environment from harm, and have contributed over $30 million to the local region through community funding, host fees and road contributions. We are an excellent example of a responsible neighbour."
The spokesperson Veolia was "proud of its commitment to working with the EPA to ensure people, wildlife and waterways were protected."
But Mr Ellson said the CLC was not advised of the compromised dam or the subsequent prevention notice.
"We found out through the media," he said.
"...It's reflective of the lack of transparency Veolia has with the community."
Mr Ellson and fellow CLC members Simon Reynolds and Cid Reilly resigned on October 27.
The former said the trio saw "no justifiable need for Veolia's proposed waste to energy facility." This was especially so given that the state government's 'circular economy' would result in "diminishing volumes of residual waste," which in turn would "extend the current landfill's life and dry up feedstock for incinerators in NSW."
"Burning waste is (also) an ineffective and inefficient way to generate electricity," Mr Ellson said.
He also cited 'multiple' environmental breaches by Veolia over the years, for which the EPA had issued prevention notices.
In addition, Mr Ellson said the committee had not secured a "clear explanation" on regional waste volumes coming to the landfill.
"We have been asking why there has been an increase in trucks between Canberra/Queanbeyan and Woodlawn since Veolia's takeover and incorporation of Suez, especially given our concerns that this tonnage was in excess of licence thresholds," he said.
"We have not been able to get a clear explanation on this and the Tarago to Bungendore Road is in an unserviceable condition because of (all) trucks and rain."
The licence restricts Veolia to 125,000 tonnes of regional waste annually. In the 12-month reporting period to September 6, it received 119,000 tonnes of regional waste. The company advised the Tarago Times that since September 6 to early November, it received 18,366 tonnes.
The company said the 119,000 tonne volume was advised to the CLC.
"The CLC is always informed of relevant operational matters when we have a full picture of them," the spokesperson said.
"We make the CLC minutes publicly available, provide monthly updates to residents via newsletter, and we welcome people to our facility for site tours regularly. We go beyond every legislative requirement to maintain open communication with residents, and any suggestion to the contrary is inaccurate."
The Post understands that two new community representatives have been secured for the CLC. Goulburn Mulwaree councillor, Andy Wood and Cr John Preston, from Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council, also sit on the committee.
Meantime, community members are compiling submissions on the EIS for Veolia's waste to energy proposal, due by December 6.
"People are mostly very angry but there are a few in support, who are mostly employees or contractors," Mr Ellson said.
"I'm yet to come across anyone who supports the incinerator...The reality is that most people don't believe they will be given a fair say. I find that a defeatist attitude because if you raise your voice, you can't be ignored."
