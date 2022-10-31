Queanbeyan's strong blacksmithing heritage has been recognised through the redevelopment of Blacksmiths Lane in the city's central business area.
Two pedestrian lanes - Blacksmiths Lane and No Name Lane - have both been given facelifts thanks to a $505,701 NSW Government Your High Street Program grant.
As an avid historian, Member for Monaro Nichole Overall, said she was pleased the Fowlie family had been consulted during the development stage of the project.
"The Fowlie name is synonymous with blacksmithing and forging in Queanbeyan. The input they have given enhances the authenticity of the completed project," Mrs Overall said.
"As blacksmiths at the start of the 1900s, the Fowlies would have forged steel for cartwheels, sulky springs and the like, and later moving into the manufacture of springs for early model motor vehicles."
Great-grandson and namesake of the original blacksmith, John Fowlie, remembers sitting in a 44-gallon drum with his brother Bobby, watching his grandfather John, father Tom and uncle James, wrapped molten steel around the spokes of cartwheels.
"Even after the forge closed, Dad and Bobby worked at the Queanbeyan Racecourse as resident farriers," Mr Fowlie said.
"This is a fitting way for my family to be remembered as an important part of the city's heritage."
Work on Blacksmiths Lane started in July with mural artist Al Stark setting the tone for a laneway experience reminiscent of the blacksmiths and wheelwrights who used to work in Monaro Street dating back to 1877. The completed project showcases an art light wall by Suzie Bleach and Andy Townshend, and hand-forged signs made by Michael Warner.
No Name Lane was opened to the public in July after Canberra-based artist Yanni Pounartzis transformed the laneway with his colourful and contemporary mural design. The laneway also features distinctive lighting and an outdoor gallery of lightboxes featuring work by local photographer Hilary Wardhaugh.
