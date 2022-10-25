Spring has sprung and with it comes Goulburn's biggest horse racing events, returning after three years of COVID-19 setbacks.
Goulburn Race Club CEO, Robyn Fife, said the club had missed having its big events and was hoping to bring the crowds back this year.
"We're excited to try and get back to some sort of normality after the last couple of years," she said.
"People were hoping we would be back last year but then we went into another COVID-19 situation, so people have been very patient but they're keen to get back and have some fun at a well-known event."
Ms Fife said in previous years The Goulburn Cup attracted about 1000 people to the racetrack and other races such as the Girls Day Out up to 4000.
The Goulburn Cup will be held on Sunday, October 30 with gates opening at 12pm and $460,000 worth of prize money to be won on the day.
Ms Fife said not only was the Goulburn Cup the premium and biggest racing day of the year, but it was also an opportunity to have a relaxing picnic on the green with live music. Two local bands, Rich Pitcher and Brew, will be performing on the day.
"We're encouraging people to come out and enjoy a relaxed Sunday afternoon on our beautiful lawns while listening to live music," she said.
"We haven't been able to hire bands or have Fashions on the Field for three years so we're excited to get back into it and see people enjoying themselves."
Bek's Bloomz has sponsored Fashions on the Field for the Goulburn Cup with prizes available in a range of categories.
"We're trying something a bit different this year and making the categories and conditions a little tighter to encourage people to really think about what they're going to wear," Ms Fife said.
The categories will be announced on Goulburn Racing District's social media pages.
While fashion will definitely feature at the Goulburn Cup, the Girls Day Out to be held on Saturday, November 5, will draw even larger well-dressed crowds.
Seib Racing, a young female Goulburn trainer, has sponsored the Girls Day Out Fashions, with food trucks and live music by Rich Pitcher also planned for the day.
Ms Fife said it was a great opportunity for girlfriends to catch up who hadn't seen each other in a while.
"There's definitely an excitement in the community, people are looking forward to it," she said.
Goulburn Quota Club will be manning the gate during the Girls Day Out and Ms Fife said they would receive a generous donation from the club for their help. The club has worked with several charities over the years and this year the Barefoot Club and Rotary Club of Goulburn also helped support the upcoming events.
Ms Fife said the racing club played an important role in boosting Goulburn's economy, employing 80 people within the club itself.
"Other businesses also benefit such as the restaurants and hotels when people come down to the Goulburn Cup, and of course, there's other flow-on effects as the girls buy their dresses and fascinators and the fellas get their suits," she said.
"That has a big economic effect on the whole town."
That support is reciprocated by businesses, with many sending their employees, particularly tradies, early from work to attend the Christmas Cup, which this year, will be held on Friday, December 16.
Ms Fife said it was a great way to relax into the holiday period and connect with others from the community.
"We just hope the locals turn out in force and support [the events], we're hoping to welcome back the familiar faces as well as some new ones," she said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
