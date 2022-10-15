Police have released CCTV images and are appealing for public assistance as investigations continue into an armed robbery near the NSW-ACT border.
About 9.30am on Wednesday 12 October 2022, officers attached to Monaro Police District were called to a retail store on Donald Road, Karabar, following reports of an armed robbery.
Police were told an unknown man entered the store and allegedly threatened a 48-year-old male employee with a tomahawk and demanded cash.
The unknown man then fled the store with cash. The employee was not injured.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, police have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with their investigations.
He is depicted in the images as being of Caucasian appearance, of slim build, aged in his late teens to early 20s and about 180cm tall.
The male is depicted in the images wearing a black Everlast track suit with large white letters on the left sleeve and left leg, black beanie, black sunglasses, grey or silver face mask and black running shoes.
Anyone with information or dashcam from the area is urged to contact Monaro Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
