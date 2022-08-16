Changed traffic conditions under the Queens Bridge at Queanbeyan

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Trinculo Place for bridge maintenance work to be carried out under the Queens Bridge in Queanbeyan.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays, and 8am to 1pm Saturdays, from Monday August 22 for four months, weather permitting.
Single lane closures under a stop/low arrangement will be in place at Trinculo Place.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an additional five minutes travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Pedestrian access under bridge will be maintained on both sides. The path on Trinculo Place will be diverted onto a separate alignment temporarily to maintain access.
Parking will be reduced at Trinculo Place on the eastern side of Queens Bridge for the duration of the project. Parking opportunities on the western side of Collett Street will not be impacted.
Work will start on the north side of the bridge and progress to the south side of the bridge. Transport for NSW will provide advanced noticed and further detail of traffic changes, including detours, prior to road closures of Collett Street later in the project.
There will be no changes to traffic on the Kings Highway over the Queens Bridge.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
