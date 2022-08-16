The Queanbeyan Multicultural Centre has been given a boost with $83,000 in state government funding, allowing it to assist financially support those in need.
Monaro MP Nichole Overall delivered the good news to the organisation on Friday, when she dropped in to say hello to staff and clients.
Advertisement
"As part of its continued effort to ensure temporary visa holders and asylum seekers receive the support they need, government has awarded additional funding to the service providers helping them," Mrs Overall said.
"The Queanbeyan Multicultural Centre will be able to expand their services by bringing in more staff to assist those in need in addition to local support with food and fuel vouchers."
ALSO READ:
Regional Director of the Multicultural Centres, Zakia Patel said the funding would be used in the Queanbeyan and Cooma Centres.
"This funding will give much needed financial support to the community which has been heavily impacted by Covid and rising costs of living," Ms Patel said.
As a member of the Legislative Assembly Committee on Community Services, Mrs Overall said had a strong interest in improving the government's assistance to culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities.
"The current inquiry is looking at improving crisis communications to CALD communities," Mrs Overall said.
"It's examining ways to improve channels of communication with CALD communities, and the use of multicultural and CALD community groups and networks to distribute in-language information."
The $83,475 grant has been funded through Multicultural NSW's Emergency Relief Support Grants program. The Queanbeyan Multicultural Centre is one of 15 non-government organisations that have received a share in $4.2 million grant so they can better deliver services locally.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.